UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Tracking Extremist Threats Amid Fears Of New Attack On US Capitol - White House

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden Tracking Extremist Threats Amid Fears of New Attack on US Capitol - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden tracking extremist threats in the country amid growing concerns of a new attack on the Capitol, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US Capitol Police said it had obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by a US militia group on Thursday. As of Thursday at noon, there has been no visible threat to the Capitol.

"The President personally remains deeply engaged in tracking these threats and receiving regular updates from his team," Psaki said when asked about additional security measures.

She declined to discuss specific details, but noted that the intelligence community is providing analysis on a regular basis.

"We have been vigilant day in and day out," Psaki said.

Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said last month that there is intelligence suggesting US militia groups are threatening to attack the US Capitol during President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address. Biden has yet to set a date for his first State of the Union address.

Related Topics

Attack Police White House From

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

21 minutes ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

36 minutes ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

1 hour ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

1 hour ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

1 hour ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.