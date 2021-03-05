Biden Tracking Extremist Threats Amid Fears of New Attack on US Capitol - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden tracking extremist threats in the country amid growing concerns of a new attack on the Capitol, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US Capitol Police said it had obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by a US militia group on Thursday. As of Thursday at noon, there has been no visible threat to the Capitol.

"The President personally remains deeply engaged in tracking these threats and receiving regular updates from his team," Psaki said when asked about additional security measures.

She declined to discuss specific details, but noted that the intelligence community is providing analysis on a regular basis.

"We have been vigilant day in and day out," Psaki said.

Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said last month that there is intelligence suggesting US militia groups are threatening to attack the US Capitol during President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address. Biden has yet to set a date for his first State of the Union address.