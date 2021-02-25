Biden Trade Chief Nominee Sees China as Both US Rival and Partner - Testimony

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) US Trade Representative nominee Katherine Tai in congressional testimony said the United States must balance maintaining China's cooperation to address certain global challenges while also holding them accountable for unfair practices.

Tai's confirmation hearing before the US Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

"China is simultaneously a rival, a trade partner, and an outsized player whose cooperation we'll also need to address certain global challenges. We must remember how to walk, chew gum and play chess at the same time," Tai said in her opening statement to the Senate Finance Committee that was released on Wednesday.

Tai said it is critically important the United States have a strategic plan for holding China accountable on trade issues in addition to effectively competing with Beijing's model of state-directed economics.

The United States must respond to China's economic competitiveness by investing more at home in its own infrastructure and citizens, she said.

Moreover, Tai said if confirmed she would prioritize implementing and enforcing the Trump-era US-Mexico-Canada-Agreement.