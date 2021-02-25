UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Trade Chief Nominee Sees China As Both US Rival And Partner - Testimony

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:50 AM

Biden Trade Chief Nominee Sees China as Both US Rival and Partner - Testimony

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) US Trade Representative nominee Katherine Tai in congressional testimony said the United States must balance maintaining China's cooperation to address certain global challenges while also holding them accountable for unfair practices.

Tai's confirmation hearing before the US Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

"China is simultaneously a rival, a trade partner, and an outsized player whose cooperation we'll also need to address certain global challenges. We must remember how to walk, chew gum and play chess at the same time," Tai said in her opening statement to the Senate Finance Committee that was released on Wednesday.

Tai said it is critically important the United States have a strategic plan for holding China accountable on trade issues in addition to effectively competing with Beijing's model of state-directed economics.

The United States must respond to China's economic competitiveness by investing more at home in its own infrastructure and citizens, she said.

Moreover, Tai said if confirmed she would prioritize implementing and enforcing the Trump-era US-Mexico-Canada-Agreement.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Katherine China Beijing Same United States

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

6 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

6 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

5 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

5 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.