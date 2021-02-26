UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Trade Chief Nominee Sees Tariffs As 'Important Tools' - Testimony

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden Trade Chief Nominee Sees Tariffs as 'Important Tools' - Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Tariffs are important tools to protect US trade interests though a strategy rethink is also needed to ensure just returns for the world's leading economy and its trading partners, President Biden's Trade Representative nominee Katherine Tai said on Thursday.

"Tariffs are a very important part of our fair trade remedies toolbox," Tai told a Senate hearing held to confirm her nomination.

But the United States also needs to rethink strategic trade policies, Tai said.

Biden since taking office has not dramatically changed Trump administration trade policies. In fact, earlier this week Yahoo news reported that he is likely to leave the tariffs on China in place.

"Trade policies in past decades have pitted one segment of US workers against another. We must better coordinate and break out of that pattern," she said.

Tai, who spent the past four years as the chief counsel for Biden's Democratic party on the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee responsible for trade, promised at Thursday's Senate hearing to act sensibly and tough on China at the same time.

In one of the first signs on how she would proceed, Tai signaled support for maintaining Trump administration tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

"We have to acknowledge that we have... a very significant global marketplace problem in the steel and aluminum markets that are driven primarily by China's overcapacity," Tai said. "But it's not, it's not just a China problem."

But to reflect the strategic rethink and balance she spoke about, she agreed in principle Beijing needed to keep promises it made to the Trump administration on the US-China phase one trade deal concluded in January 2020.

She also emphasized the need for the Biden administration to keep working on the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement signed under its predecessor and have a better working relationship with the World Trade Organization - which had been another favorite Trump target aside from China.

Washington needs to have "hard conversations in Geneva in a constructive way", she added, referring to the WTO.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate World Katherine China Trump Beijing Geneva Same United States January 2020 Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2021

1 hour ago

Nigeria Scales Up COVID-19 Surveillance Effort by ..

52 minutes ago

Armenia Prime Minister Pashinyan: from protest her ..

1 hour ago

Governor lauds efforts of Pakistan Coast Guard for ..

53 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 25 more positive for COVID-19

53 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Delays Vaccine Shipment to Estonia for ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.