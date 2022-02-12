UrduPoint.com

Biden, Transatlantic Leaders Express Desire For Diplomatic Solution To Ukraine Crisis - WH

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Biden, Transatlantic Leaders Express Desire for Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Crisis - WH

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US President Joseph Biden and transatlantic leaders have expressed desire for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis and also spoke about latest engagements with Russia, the White House said in a readout on Friday.

"The leaders expressed their concern about Russia's continued build-up of military forces around Ukraine and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the readout said. "They expressed their desire for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, and discussed recent engagements with Russia in multiple formats.

"

The call was joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to the readout.

