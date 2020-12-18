Biden Transition Team Did Not Agree With Pentagon on Holiday Pause - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The transition team of US President-elect Joe Biden and the Defense Department did not reach an agreement to pause briefings during the Holidays, senior transition aide Yohannes Abraham said on Friday.

"Let me be clear, There was no mutually agreed upon holiday break," Abraham told reporters. "In fact, we think it's important for briefings and other engagements to continue."

Abraham emphasized that the Biden transition team hopes and expects the meetings and requests for information will resume immediately.