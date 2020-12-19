UrduPoint.com
Biden Transition Team Did Not Agree With Pentagon On Holiday Pause - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Biden Transition Team Did Not Agree With Pentagon on Holiday Pause - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The transition team of US President-elect Joe Biden and the Defense Department did not reach an agreement to pause briefings during the Holidays, senior transition aide Yohannes Abraham said on Friday.

"Let me be clear, There was no mutually agreed upon holiday break," Abraham told reporters. "In fact, we think it's important for briefings and other engagements to continue."

Abraham emphasized that the Biden transition team hopes and expects the meetings and requests for information will resume immediately.

