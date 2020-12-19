Biden Transition Team Did Not Agree With Pentagon on Holiday Pause - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The transition team of US President-elect Joe Biden and the Defense Department did not reach an agreement to pause briefings during the Holidays, senior transition aide Yohannes Abraham said on Friday.

"Let me be clear, There was no mutually agreed upon holiday break," Abraham told reporters. "In fact, we think it's important for briefings and other engagements to continue."

Abraham emphasized that the Biden transition team hopes and expects the meetings and requests for information will resume immediately.

Acting US Defense Secretary Chris Miller said in a statement on Friday that the US Defense Department will continue working with the Biden transition team after a holiday pause which was mutually agreed upon.

Miller's comments came after the news website Axios said earlier in the day citing unnamed senior Trump administration officials that the Defense Department has suspended briefings for the Biden transition team on Miller's orders.

Miller said the Defense Department has so far conducted 139 interviews with 265 officials, responded to 161 requests for information and provided 4,400 pages of controlled non-public information and 900 pages of classified information.

He also said the Defense Department continues to schedule interviews with senior leaders and career officials and is now working to reschedule some 20 interviews with 40 officials until after January 1.

On Monday, the Electoral College convened in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia and gave Biden 306 electoral votes and gave Trump 232 electoral votes. Congress will meet on January 5 to count the votes and confirm the victor. While the Biden team has started the transition process, Trump still refuses to concede.