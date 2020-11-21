UrduPoint.com
Biden Transition Team Lacks Full Support Of US Gov't In Ensuring Cybersecurity - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 01:30 PM

The team of Joe Biden, who has been declared president-elect by multiple media outlets based on the vote count in battleground US states, does not have the full support of the federal government in ensuring cybersecurity during the transition period, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The team of Joe Biden, who has been declared president-elect by multiple media outlets based on the vote count in battleground US states, does not have the full support of the Federal government in ensuring cybersecurity during the transition period, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, despite concerns that Biden's transition team is highly likely to be targeted by Russia, China, and other adversaries for espionage purposes, the federal government provides only limited assistance to the team in securing its email and other communications.

The newspaper added that the lack of government support in ensuring cybersecurity is one of the obstacles the Biden team faced due to the refusal of incumbent President Donald Trump's administration to acknowledge Biden's victory in the election and provide the federal government's resources ahead of his inauguration in January 2021.

Within the context, the Biden team took steps on its own to prevent any hacking attacks. In particular, it works remotely relying on Google's standard paid Workspace network and uses a set of advanced protection features on all of its accounts.

However, according to current and former US officials and security experts, the team's reliance on its own resources in ensuring cybersecurity can make it more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

