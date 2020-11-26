UrduPoint.com
Biden Transition Team To Begin COVID-19 Briefings With Trump Officials Wednesday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:22 AM

Biden Transition Team to Begin COVID-19 Briefings With Trump Officials Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Presumed President-elect Joe Biden transition team's COVID-19 Advisory board will begin briefings with the Trump administration on Wednesday, Biden Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told reporters on Wednesday.

"[Advisory Board experts] have tremendous experience and perspective in this space ... and looking forward to this meeting today and to these additional briefings moving forward," Bedingfield said on Wednesday.

The experts, which include David Kessler, Vivek Murthy and Marcella Nunez-Smith, will be focusing on the Trump administration's plan for a vaccine distribution, testing and the supply chain of personal protective equipment, she said.

The Advisory Board believes they are being provided with good information and look forward to learning more about Operation Warp Speed - the Trump administration program tasked with addressing coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team while continuing to dispute the results of the November 3 election and refusing to concede defeat.

