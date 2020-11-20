UrduPoint.com
Biden Transition Team Unable To Receive Critically Important Classified Briefings - Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

Biden Transition Team Unable to Receive Critically Important Classified Briefings - Aide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The transition team of projected President-elect Joe Biden is not able to get vital classified briefings, senior transition aide Yohannes Abraham told reporters on Friday.

"This week, the President-elect and Vice President-elect were briefed by former national security officials about the readiness of the diplomatic defense and intelligence agencies," Abraham said. "And as you know, they are still not able to receive the critically important classified briefings that should be available to them."

Abraham also said that the Biden transition team continues to do the work they are able to do, including continued rollout is senior White House officials.

Earlier on Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that she did not know about any instructions given to the Trump administration not to engage with the Biden transition team.

Most major US news networks have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the 20220 presidential election.

Trump has said he has won the election but the victory was stolen from him via massive election fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has initiated audits and recounts in several states and has filed a number of lawsuits. Some states have said they did not find evidence of substantial election fraud.

