Biden Transmits AUKUS Agreement To US Congress, Urges 'Favorable Consideration'

Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he has transmitted to Congress the text of the proposed agreement to exchange nuclear submarine information between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS) and urged lawmakers to consider it favorably.

"I am pleased to transmit to the Congress... the text of an Agreement between the Government of the United States of America, the Government of Australia, and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (the 'United Kingdom') for the Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information," Biden said. "I have approved the agreement, authorized its execution, and urge that the Congress give it favorable consideration.

The proposed deal sparked tensions between France and the AUKUS partners due to the cancelling of the previously-existing agreement for Paris to supply Canberra with submarines. The countries' leadership have since dispelled the tensions in a series of diplomatic meetings.

Biden said the AUKUS governments are seeking to engage in an 18-month consultation period to seek an optimal pathway for delivery of nuclear-powered submarines to the Royal Australian Navy as soon as possible. The proposed agreement would allow the countries to exchange certain restricted info as may be needed, he added.

