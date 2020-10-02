Biden traveling to Michigan Friday after negative Covid test: campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

Wilmington, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden will go ahead with a campaign trip to Michigan on Friday after testing negative for Covid-19, his campaign said.

The 77-year-old former vice-president, who was tested after President Donald Trump revealed he had the novel coronavirus, planned to travel to Grand Rapids, the second-largest city in the Midwestern state, which Trump won in 2016.