Biden Traveling To Michigan Friday After Negative Covid Test: Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:52 PM

Biden traveling to Michigan Friday after negative Covid test: campaign

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden will go ahead with a campaign trip to Michigan on Friday after testing negative for Covid-19, his campaign said

Wilmington, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden will go ahead with a campaign trip to Michigan on Friday after testing negative for Covid-19, his campaign said.

The 77-year-old former vice-president, who was tested after President Donald Trump revealed he had the novel coronavirus, planned to travel to Grand Rapids, the second-largest city in the Midwestern state, which Trump won in 2016.

More Stories From World

