Biden Trips, Falls During Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Friday tripped and fell on stage during the Air Force academy Graduation Ceremony on Thursday near Colorado Springs, video footage showed.

Biden is shown leaving the podium when he suddenly trips and falls to the ground before being assisted back into a standing position and appearing to walk off stage unassisted.

Biden, 80, is the oldest person to be sworn in as US president. There have been concerns about his age in light of his decision to participate in the 2024 election.

