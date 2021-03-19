Biden Trips, Falls Walking Up Staircase to Board Air Force One

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday tripped and fell walking up the staircase to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, video footage showed.

Biden is shown walking up the staircase in a haste when he suddenly trips and seems to regain his footing but then falls.

The US president regained his footing and made his way onboard the aircraft on his own.

Biden, 78, is the oldest person to be sworn in as US president. There have been concerns about his age in light of recent bouts of apparent confusion including in Texas earlier this month when he asked, "Where am I?" However, earlier this week the former vice president's physician said the commander-in-chief is "healthy and vigorous.

"

Biden is on his way to the US city of Atlanta, Georgia, to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to meet with Asia American leaders in the wake of the shooting that killed eight people, most of Asian decent.