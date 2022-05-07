Biden, Trudeau Discuss Anti-Russia Sanctions, Aid to Ukraine - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone conversation on Saturday discussed sanctions against Moscow and security assistance, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. Both leaders underscored their commitment to continue holding Russia accountable for its brutal actions in Ukraine, and reviewed their ongoing efforts to provide security assistance to the government of Ukraine and economic and humanitarian aid to the millions of Ukrainians affected by the violence," the White House said in a statement.

Biden "lauded Canada's close partnership throughout this crisis" and Ottawa's leading role in sanctions and restrictions against Russia.

Biden and Trudeau also discussed the upcoming participation in the Summit of the Americas, which is to be held in June, and the shared vision for green energy.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations. The Western world has since been pressuring Russian with sanctions and waging an information war against Moscow.