Biden, Trudeau to Launch Dialogue to Align Policies on China, N. Korea - White House

US President Joseph Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to launch a strategic dialogue on the Indo-Pacific region in a bid to coordinate their policies on China and North Korea, the White House said on Friday

"They committed to establishing a Strategic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific to promote regional security, the rule of law, good governance; to align our approaches on China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK); as well as affirming their strategic dialogue on Arctic cooperation," the White House said in a readout of the two leaders' bilateral meeting on Thursday.