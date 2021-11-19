UrduPoint.com

Biden, Trudeau To Launch Dialogue To Align Policies On China, N. Korea - White House

US President Joseph Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to launch a strategic dialogue on the Indo-Pacific region in a bid to coordinate their policies on China and North Korea, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) US President Joseph Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to launch a strategic dialogue on the Indo-Pacific region in a bid to coordinate their policies on China and North Korea, the White House said on Friday.

"They committed to establishing a Strategic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific to promote regional security, the rule of law, good governance; to align our approaches on China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK); as well as affirming their strategic dialogue on Arctic cooperation," the White House said in a readout of the two leaders' bilateral meeting on Thursday.

