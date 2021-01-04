UrduPoint.com
Biden, Trump Descend On Georgia For Senate Runoff Rallies

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:44 PM

Donald Trump and Joe Biden head to Georgia on Monday to rally their party faithful ahead of twin runoffs that will decide who controls the US Senate, one day after the release of a bombshell recording of the outgoing president that rocked Washington

Atlanta (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :

If Democratic challengers defeat the Republican incumbents in both races Tuesday, the split in the upper chamber of Congress will be 50-50, meaning incoming Vice President Kamala Harris will have the deciding vote.

The dueling rallies by the outgoing president and his successor were set to be the final exclamation mark on a two-month blitz in the southern state awash in campaign donor cash.

But instead, Sunday's release of Trump's stunning conversation with Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, only succeeded in diverting attention from the Senate races, a must-win for his party.

Trump still refuses to concede that he lost to Biden in November, despite multiple recounts and court rulings undermining his case.

The Republican billionaire has also continued to make repeated accusations of voter fraud and election rigging without providing evidence.

In the audio recording, Trump urges Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" -- one more than Biden's margin of victory -- and makes vague threats that Raffensperger and his general counsel could face "a big risk" if they failed to honor his request.

Raffensperger is heard responding: "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong."Vice President-elect Harris slammed the call as a "bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the president of the United States" during a Sunday rally for the Democratic Senate candidates in Savannah, Georgia.

But Trump still has support within his party.

