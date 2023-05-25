Biden, Trump Enjoy Significant Leads in Iowa Ahead of Primary Elections - Poll

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to secure significant leads in their party Primary elections in Iowa, according to an Emerson College poll published on Thursday.

Among Democratic caucus voters, 69% would vote for Biden, whereas 11% and 10% would support Robert Kennedy Jr and Marianne Williamson, respectively.

On the Republican side, Trump has the support of 62% of caucus voters, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (20%), former Vice President Mike Pence (5%) and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (5%).

The Emerson College Polling survey of Iowa voting intentions was conducted between May 19-22 among a sample of 1,064 registered voters with a +/- 2.9% error margin.

Traditionally, Iowa was the first state to hold primary elections. Democrats, however, reordered the presidential primary Calendar for 2024, elevating black voices and making South Carolina the first state to hold a caucus.

