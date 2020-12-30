UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Trump To Campaign In Georgia On Eve Of Crucial Senate Elections

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Biden, Trump to campaign in Georgia on eve of crucial Senate elections

President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will be holding dueling campaign rallies in Georgia on Monday, the eve of a pair of crucial Senate runoff elections in the southern state

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will be holding dueling campaign rallies in Georgia on Monday, the eve of a pair of crucial Senate runoff elections in the southern state.

Biden, 78, announced on Wednesday that he would travel to the Georgia capital Atlanta to campaign for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Trump, 74, had previously announced that he would be in the town of Dalton on Monday night for a rally in support of the Republican candidates, incumbent senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Tuesday's runoff election featuring Ossoff against Perdue and Warnock against Loeffler will determine which party has control of the Senate.

Both races are tight with polls showing the candidates neck and neck.

Republicans currently hold 50 seats in the Senate and a victory in just one of the Georgia races will give them a majority and the ability to hamstring Biden's agenda after he takes office on January 20.

If Democrats win the two Senate seats they will also have 50 seats plus a vice president, Kamala Harris, who can cast tie-breaking votes.

Harris is to visit the Georgia city of Savannah on Sunday to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock.

Georgia has been reliably Republican but Biden narrowly defeated Trump there in the November 3 presidential election, becoming the first Democrat to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Related Topics

Election Senate Visit Trump David Dalton Savannah Atlanta Georgia January November Democrats Sunday

Recent Stories

Norway landslide buries homes, leaves over 20 miss ..

32 seconds ago

Special body reviews COVID-19 vaccine procurement ..

33 seconds ago

Yemen airport blasts kill 13 as new government arr ..

35 seconds ago

AASTS branch in Sharjah opens admissions for sprin ..

36 minutes ago

Cases of 21 medical stores to be sent in drug cour ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan govt committed to eradicate polio: Bus ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.