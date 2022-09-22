UrduPoint.com

Biden, Truss Agree To Cooperate In Protecting Northern Irish Peace Deal - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Biden, Truss Agree to Cooperate in Protecting Northern Irish Peace Deal - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden and newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss are both committed to upholding the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement in Northern Ireland, the White House said in press release upon their meeting at the United Nations.

"We both are committed to protecting the gains of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland," Truss said, according to the release on Wednesday. "And I'm looking forward to hearing what's on your mind and how we can continue to cooperate (on what we) have agreed to work together."

Biden, who has supported the Good Friday Peace Agreement as both a US senator and vice president, said he would discuss with Truss ways to ensure the agreement continued to be upheld.

"(O)f course, I'm looking forward to discussing the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and how we make sure that's upheld into the future," Biden said, according to the release.

The European Commission warned in June that it would take legal action against the United Kingdom because Truss' predecessor Boris Johnson had attempted to revise the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol reached as a part of the Brexit agreement on customs borders. The prevision moves were also criticized in Ireland and the United States.

