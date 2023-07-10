Biden, UK King Stress Strength of Relationship at Windsor Castle Meeting - White House

President Joe Biden and King Charles III highlighted the strength of US-UK bilateral ties during their meeting at Windsor Castle on Monday, the White House said in a readout

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) President Joe Biden and King Charles III highlighted the strength of US-UK bilateral ties during their meeting at Windsor Castle on Monday, the White House said in a readout.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with King Charles III at Windsor Castle," the readout said. "They underscored the strength of the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom and the friendship between our people. Following the meeting, they engaged with a group of leading philanthropists and investors focused on mobilizing finance to address the climate crisis.

On Monday, Biden also met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. They agreed to hold the first high-level meeting in October to drive progress under the Atlantic Declaration economic cooperation framework, the UK government said.

They also discussed Sweden's NATO aspirations, support for Ukraine and other geopolitical issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and Iran.