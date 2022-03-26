Biden, Ukrainian Foreign, Defense Ministers Discuss Measures to Help Ukraine - White House

US President Joe Biden discussed efforts to help Kiev with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov during the meeting in Warsaw on Saturday, the White House said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden discussed efforts to help Kiev with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov during the meeting in Warsaw on Saturday, the White House said in a statement.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov for an update on Ukraine's military, diplomatic, and humanitarian situation. The President updated the Ministers on U.

S. efforts to rally the world in support of Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression, including through the President's meetings this week in Belgium, and the significant military and humanitarian assistance the United States is providing to Ukraine. They discussed further efforts to help Ukraine defend its territory," the statement read.

The White House added that the US measures to "hold (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin accountable" for the military operation in Ukraine were also discussed during the meeting.�