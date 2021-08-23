WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on Monday about the ongoing mission to evacuate civilians from Kabul and to preview the upcoming virtual meeting with G7 leaders to discuss a common approach to Afghanistan, the White House said.

"President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom spoke today about Afghanistan," the White House said in a press release. "They discussed the ongoing efforts by our diplomatic and military personnel to evacuate their citizens, local staff, and other vulnerable Afghans. They also discussed plans for the G7 virtual leaders' meeting tomorrow, underscoring the importance of close coordination with allies and partners in managing the current situation and forging a common approach to Afghanistan policy."