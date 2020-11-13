UrduPoint.com
Biden Understands Need To Extend New START - Russia's Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:10 AM

Biden Understands Need to Extend New START - Russia's Envoy to UN

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Although the possible change of the US administration does not mean that the issues Moscow and Washington have in the disarmament area will be completely resolved, Joe Biden understands it is necessary to extend the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

Biden, who is projected to become the next US president, said in mid-October he would extend the Russian-US arms control deal if elected. At the same time, the official results of the November 3 election have not been declared yet.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat, he keeps accusing the opponents of stealing votes and has already filed legal challenges.

"This does not mean that everything will be really smooth in our arms and disarmament relations with the Americans if the democratic administration rises to power. But Biden understands the need to extend the New START, that is a fact. By the way, Vladimir Vladimirovich [Russian President Putin] has said this recently," Nebenzia said, when asked if Biden's victory could bring some progress.

