Biden Unlikely to Go Against Security Agencies and Cooperate With Russia - Ex-US Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden will unlikely oppose the security agencies and collaborate with Russia, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik.

"It seems unlikely that the Democrats would have a friendly policy toward Russia. Remember, the Democrats, CIA, and FBI used Russiagate to stop Trump from normalizing relations with Russia," Roberts stated, adding that the security agencies had helped the Democrats keep Trump on the defensive for four years.

"The security agencies need Russia as an enemy. The Democrats will not go against the security agencies," Roberts said. "Keep in mind also, that Hillary Clinton, who is a powerful figure in the Democrat Party, was involved in the overthrow of Ukraine and termed Putin 'the new Hitler.

'"

Roberts' comments come after major US television networks projected that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the US presidential election.

Relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated in 2014 under then-US President Barack Obama during the crisis in Ukraine, when Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow. Since then, the United States has expanded and tightened the sanctions regime following accusations of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly denied interfering in Ukraine and in the US political system.