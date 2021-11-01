UrduPoint.com

Biden Unpopular With Over Half Of Americans, But Appears Not Bothered By It

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 10:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The approval rating of US President Joe Biden has fallen down to 42 percent, while the American leader himself said after the G20 summit in Rome that he did not care about poll figures.

According to the latest national NBC News poll, seven in ten adults in the US, including almost half of Democrats, think the US is headed in the wrong direction. Nearly 60 percent disapprove of Biden's economic policy and 54 percent say they disapprove of the president's overall job.

Only 42 percent of Americans approve of Biden's performance, which is lower than any other modern first-year president's rating at a similar point in time (except former US President Donald Trump), NBC said on Sunday, releasing the results of its survey conducted on October 23-26.

Biden said at a Sunday news conference wrapping up the G20 summit that he did not run for office to seek approval from polls, since the numbers rise and fall constantly for every president.

"I ran to make sure that I followed through on what I said I would do as president of the United States," Biden said, emphasizing that other leaders expressed support for Washington at the G20 summit and that the "United States of America is the most critical part of this entire agenda."

Earlier this month, a new Gallup poll revealed that the approval rating of US President Joe Biden went down in his first nine months of presidency more than that of any other US president since 1945. The poll results showed that Biden's popularity fell by 11.3 percentage points (from 56 percent during his first three months of presidency to 44.7 percent in the last three months).

