Biden Unveils First Image Of Universe Taken By James Webb Telescope

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden unveiled one of the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of a galaxy cluster.

"Mr. President, if you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arm's length, that is the part of the universe that you're seeing just one little speck of the universe," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during the unveiling of the image on Monday.

Nelson said light from the galaxies in the image has been traveling for more than 13 billion years.

Moreover, Nelson said the James Webb Space Telescope will also be able to determine whether or not planets are habitable based on their chemical composition, which can be detected by the telescope.

NASA said in a press release that the image is the deepest and sharpest infrared one of the distant universe to date.

The space agency will release additional new images from the James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday morning.

Biden said in a statement that the new images released in the coming days will reveal details about the atmosphere of an exoplanet outside of our solar system, star formation and how stars die.

