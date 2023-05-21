Biden Unveils New Military Package for Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes ammunition artillery and armored vehicles, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

The report says Biden unveiled the military aid package, comprising "ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles," after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima.