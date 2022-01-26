Biden Unveils 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Strategy for US Government - White House

The Biden administration has unveiled a new federal cybersecurity strategy based on a "zero trust" standard to protect government systems from hostile hacks and other attacks, the White House announced on Wednesday

"Today, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released a Federal strategy to move the US government toward a 'zero trust' approach to cybersecurity," the White House said in a press release. "The strategy represents a key step forward in delivering on President Biden's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity."

The new strategy focuses on advancing security measures that dramatically reduce the risk of successful cyber attacks against the federal government's digital infrastructure, the release said.

"The zero trust strategy will enable agencies to more rapidly detect, isolate, and respond to these types of threats. By detailing a series of specific security goals for agencies, the new strategy will serve as a comprehensive roadmap for shifting the Federal Government to a new cybersecurity paradigm that will help protect our nation," the release said.

The strategy sets a deadline of the end of 2024 for all US government employees to use online networks only through many layers of security to their internal operations from hackers, the release added.

The initiative followed the 2020 hacking of some US agencies' networks including some operated by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, according to the release.