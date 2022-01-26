UrduPoint.com

Biden Unveils 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Strategy For US Government - White House

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Biden Unveils 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Strategy for US Government - White House

The Biden administration has unveiled a new federal cybersecurity strategy based on a "zero trust" standard to protect government systems from hostile hacks and other attacks, the White House announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Biden administration has unveiled a new federal cybersecurity strategy based on a "zero trust" standard to protect government systems from hostile hacks and other attacks, the White House announced on Wednesday.

"Today, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released a Federal strategy to move the US government toward a 'zero trust' approach to cybersecurity," the White House said in a press release. "The strategy represents a key step forward in delivering on President Biden's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity."

The new strategy focuses on advancing security measures that dramatically reduce the risk of successful cyber attacks against the federal government's digital infrastructure, the release said.

"The zero trust strategy will enable agencies to more rapidly detect, isolate, and respond to these types of threats. By detailing a series of specific security goals for agencies, the new strategy will serve as a comprehensive roadmap for shifting the Federal Government to a new cybersecurity paradigm that will help protect our nation," the release said.

The strategy sets a deadline of the end of 2024 for all US government employees to use online networks only through many layers of security to their internal operations from hackers, the release added.

The initiative followed the 2020 hacking of some US agencies' networks including some operated by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, according to the release.

Related Topics

Budget White House 2020 All From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

US Warns of 'Heightened Risks' of Doing Business i ..

US Warns of 'Heightened Risks' of Doing Business in Myanmar - Advisory

44 seconds ago
 UN Launches Appeal for $8Bln in Aid for Afghanista ..

UN Launches Appeal for $8Bln in Aid for Afghanistan in 2022 - Special Envoy

45 seconds ago
 Taliban Discussed Frozen Funds With US Treasury Of ..

Taliban Discussed Frozen Funds With US Treasury Officials in Norway - Kabul

3 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor calls upon farmers to destroy ..

SAU Vice Chancellor calls upon farmers to destroy harmful insects for crops prot ..

3 minutes ago
 685 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

685 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

3 minutes ago
 Shireen Mazari stresses to eliminate practices of ..

Shireen Mazari stresses to eliminate practices of preferential treatment in pris ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>