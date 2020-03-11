UrduPoint.com
Biden Up 10% In Michigan Primary With Nearly 40% Of Precincts Reporting - Results

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden has a 10-point lead over Senator Bernie Sanders in the Michigan Democratic presidential Primary with nearly 40% percent of precincts reporting.

Biden is leading with about 52 percent of the vote in Michigan while Sanders has 42 percent with 39 percent of precincts reporting, official results revealed.

Fox news has already projected Biden to win Mississippi and Missouri.

On Tuesday, six US states held primary elections with more than 350 delegates up for grabs including Michigan (125 delegates), Missouri (36) and Washington (89). Mississippi has 36 delegates.

The delegate apportionment will not be known until the end of the night.

Going into Tuesday night Biden had already won 664 delegates to Sanders' 573 after 20 state primaries, according to AP. Candidates need 1,991 delegates to win the presidential nomination for their party.

