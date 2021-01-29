UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Urged Putin To Release Opposition Figure Navalny - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:40 PM

Biden Urged Putin to Release Opposition Figure Navalny - White House

US President Joe Biden called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to release detained opposition figure Alexey Navalny, White House spokeswoman Jan Psaki told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to release detained opposition figure Alexey Navalny, White House spokeswoman Jan Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"Yes, as we have said publicly, our team has repeatedly called for [Navalny's release] through the course of the last several weeks," Psaki said during a daily briefing when asked if Biden specifically called on Putin to release Navalny.

"In terms of the specifics of the conversation, I don't have any more details for you on that," Psaid added.

Both leaders had their first conversation last week since Biden assuming office.

Related Topics

Russia White House Vladimir Putin Opposition

Recent Stories

Over three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admi ..

41 minutes ago

Sugary drinks major contributors to increase diabe ..

27 seconds ago

Lavrov Tells GNA's Maiteeq Russian Companies Ready ..

30 seconds ago

MC to start anti-encroachment drive from Feb 3

31 seconds ago

Blast Took Place Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Can Help Resolve Libya's Internal Conflict ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.