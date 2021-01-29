Biden Urged Putin to Release Opposition Figure Navalny - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to release detained opposition figure Alexey Navalny, White House spokeswoman Jan Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"Yes, as we have said publicly, our team has repeatedly called for [Navalny's release] through the course of the last several weeks," Psaki said during a daily briefing when asked if Biden specifically called on Putin to release Navalny.

"In terms of the specifics of the conversation, I don't have any more details for you on that," Psaid added.

Both leaders had their first conversation last week since Biden assuming office.