Biden Urged to Get More Assertive With Republicans to Win 2022 Elections - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has been urged to exercise a more assertive approach to the Republican Party to win the 2022 midterm elections, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to three aides not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations, several senior advisers, including White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, have been calling upon the president to embrace more partisan political combat toward the Republicans.

The report comes as gruesome polls say that over half of registered American voters, or 52%, disapprove of Biden's job performance, with his approval rating hitting a record low since taking the office.

A HarrisX poll commissioned by The Hill revealed earlier in the month that a 61% majority of US voters want Biden to stand down at the end of his four-year term and make way for someone new to head the Democratic ticket.

Biden continues to enjoy the widespread approval of Democrats and extremely low approval among Republican voters, according to the polls.