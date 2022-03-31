Biden Urges Congress to Charge Oil Companies Fees for Unused Wells

President Joe Biden urged the Congress on Thursday to charge firms fees for oil wells that have been unused for years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US President Joe Biden urged the Congress on Thursday to charge firms fees for oil wells that have been unused for years.

"Congress should make companies pay fees on wells on Federal leases," Biden said. "They haven't used them in years and acres of public land they're hoarding without production."