Biden Urges Congress To Pass Bipartisan Legislation To Hold Big Tech Accountable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Lawmakers in Congress should overcome partisan disagreements and take a unified approach with respect to Big Tech reform in order to protect privacy and address anti-competitive conduct, President Joe Biden wrote in an opinion-editorial piece published in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday

"There will be many policy issues we disagree on in the new Congress, but bipartisan proposals to protect our privacy and our children; to prevent discrimination, sexual exploitation, and cyberstalking; and to tackle anticompetitive conduct shouldn't separate us. Let's unite behind our shared values and show the nation we can work together to get the job done," Biden said.

