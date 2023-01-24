Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapons Ban After Half Moon Bay Shooting

US President Joe Biden urged Congress on Tuesday to pass a federal Assault Weapons Ban after the shooting at Half Moon Bay

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden urged Congress on Tuesday to pass a Federal Assault Weapons Ban after the shooting at Half Moon Bay.

"I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe," Biden said in a statement.

On Monday, at least seven people were killed and one injured in a new mass shooting that occurred at two different locations in the city of Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Suspect Chunli Zhao, 67, was taken into custody two hours after the shootings.

"Following a briefing from my homeland security team, I have directed my administration to ensure local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack," Biden said.

On Monday, a group of senators reintroduced a federal Assault Weapons Ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21.