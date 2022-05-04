UrduPoint.com

Biden Urges Congress To Pass Funding To Aid Ukraine, Replenish Allied Weapons Stocks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Funding to Aid Ukraine, Replenish Allied Weapons Stocks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday following a tour of a Lockheed Martin weapons manufacturing facility in Alabama urged Congress to pass a funding request to assist Ukraine and replenish weapons stocks of the United States and other allied countries.

"Last week I sent Congress a supplemental budget ...

I urge the Congress to pass this funding quickly to help Ukraine continue to succeed against Russian aggression, just as they did when the won the battle of Kiev, and to make sure the United States and our allies can replenish our own stocks of weapons to replace what we've sent to Ukraine," Biden said during remarks at the facility.

Biden requested from Congress approximately $33 billion in emergency supplemental funding for Ukraine, including $20 billion for military assistance. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said that he expects bipartisan cooperation to pass the legislation quickly.

