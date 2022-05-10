Biden Urges Congress to Pass Ukraine Funding Bill 'In Next Few Days'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass a standalone bill to provide economic and military aid to Ukraine and get it to his desk to sign within the coming days.

"I call on Congress to pass the Ukrainian Supplemental funding bill immediately, and get it to my desk in the next few days," Biden said in a statement on Monday.

Biden said he nearly exhausted the resources given to him by a bipartisan majority in Congress "to support Ukraine's fighters."

US aid had been critical to Ukraine's success on the battlefield but shipments would end in approximately ten days unless Congress approved the new funding immediately, Biden continued.

Biden also urged lawmakers to move promptly on the COVID funding bill.