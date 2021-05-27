UrduPoint.com
Biden Urges Congress To Take Action To End Gun Violence After San Jose Shooting

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:30 AM

Biden Urges Congress to Take Action to End Gun Violence After San Jose Shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden called on Congress to take immediate action to end the epidemic of gun violence in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at San Jose rail yard.

"Vice President Harris and I have been briefed on the horrific tragedy that took place this morning in San Jose, where a lone gunman murdered at least eight people and wounded several others at a county rail yard," Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Once again, I urge Congress to take immediate action and heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America."

