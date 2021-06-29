Biden Urges Israel to Support Economic Opportunities for Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has called on Israel to support wider economic opportunities for the Palestinian people while receiving his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House.

"President [Biden] emphasized the importance of Israel taking steps to ensure calm, stability, and to support greater economic opportunities for the Palestinian people," the White House said in a readout of Monday's meeting.

The leaders also discussed the situation in the middle East, including the Iranian nuclear program.

"President [Biden] emphasized that under his administration, Iran will never get a nuclear weapon.

He also assured President Rivlin that the United States remains determined to counter Iran's malign activity and support for terrorist proxies, which have destabilizing consequences for the region," the statement added.

In addition, Biden expressed his "strong support" for the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab and Muslim countries.

The US president also "warmly extended an invitation" for newly appointed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit Washington soon, saying he is looking forward to close cooperation.