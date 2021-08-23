Biden Urges More Companies to Step Up Vaccine Requirements for Employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday called upon private sector leaders to introduce vaccination requirements for the employees following the food and Drug Administration's (FDA) full approval of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus.

"Today, I am calling on more companies in the private sector to step up with vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people. If you are a business leader, a nonprofit leader, state or local leader, who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that, require it," Biden said in an address from the White House.