Biden Urges Myanmar Military To End Violence Right Away, Release Unjustly Detained Persons

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Biden Urges Myanmar Military to End Violence Right Away, Release Unjustly Detained Persons

US President Joe Biden has urged the Myanmar military to immediately end its campaign of violence, release all individuals it has unjustly detained and restore the path to democracy, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden has urged the Myanmar military to immediately end its campaign of violence, release all individuals it has unjustly detained and restore the path to democracy, the White House said on Tuesday.

"(Biden) expressed grave concerns about the military coup and horrific violence in Burma (Myanmar) and called on the country's military regime to immediately end the violence, release those unjustly detained, and restore Burma's path to democracy. He expressed support for ASEAN efforts to hold the Burmese military regime accountable to the Five Point Consensus," the White House said in a statement.

