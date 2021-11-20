UrduPoint.com

Biden Urges Peaceful, Lawful Expression Of Views After Rittenhouse Verdict - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden urged Americans to express their views peacefully and lawfully following the jury's decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges in the Kenosha shooting incident, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers's office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety," Biden said in the statement.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges, including murder, after shooting three men in self-defense, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Biden said the verdict will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, including himself, but that the jury's decision must be acknowledged.

