Biden Urges People to Get Vaccinated, Says Omicron Will Eventually Get to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The newly-identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus will eventually get into the United States, which is why it is important to get vaccinated, US President Joe Biden said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The newly-identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus will eventually get into the United States, which is why it is important to get vaccinated, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"Sooner or later we gonna have these cases in the United States ... You have to get your vaccine," Biden said in an address to the nation.