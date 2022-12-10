UrduPoint.com

Biden Urges Release Of Political Prisoners In Cuba As Part Of Human Rights Day - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Biden Urges Release of Political Prisoners in Cuba as Part of Human Rights Day - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a statement called on Cuba to release hundreds of political prisoners detained last year in protests as part of the administration's recognition of Human Rights Day.

"As we look forward to honoring Human Rights Day this Saturday, December 10th, I once again call for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners in Cuba who remain in detention following the July 11, 2021 protests," Biden said on Friday.

In July 2021, anti-government demonstrations broke out in Cuba in response to a shortage of food and medicine, as well as the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuban authorities arrested hundreds of demonstrators during the protests, prompting US sanctions.

The United States will continue to advocate for the release of the prisoners and hold accountable Cuban officials responsible for cracking down on peaceful protests, Biden said.

Related Topics

Shortage United States Cuba July December Government

Recent Stories

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

1 hour ago
 Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil go ..

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

1 hour ago
 Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits ..

Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits $2.8Bln - Natural Resources M ..

1 hour ago
 Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Wa ..

Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Waiting for Passage in Black Sea

1 hour ago
 UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft S ..

UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft Systems, Air Defense Missiles t ..

1 hour ago
 Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for ..

Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for Children 5-11 years - Health C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.