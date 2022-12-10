Biden Urges Release of Political Prisoners in Cuba as Part of Human Rights Day - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a statement called on Cuba to release hundreds of political prisoners detained last year in protests as part of the administration's recognition of Human Rights Day.

"As we look forward to honoring Human Rights Day this Saturday, December 10th, I once again call for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners in Cuba who remain in detention following the July 11, 2021 protests," Biden said on Friday.

In July 2021, anti-government demonstrations broke out in Cuba in response to a shortage of food and medicine, as well as the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuban authorities arrested hundreds of demonstrators during the protests, prompting US sanctions.

The United States will continue to advocate for the release of the prisoners and hold accountable Cuban officials responsible for cracking down on peaceful protests, Biden said.