Open Menu

Biden Urges 'sacred Commitment' As NATO Turns 75

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Biden urges 'sacred commitment' as NATO turns 75

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) President Joe Biden said Thursday the United States must uphold its "sacred commitment" to NATO as the alliance marked its 75th anniversary, after election rival Donald Trump undermined its collective defense guarantee.

"We must remember that the sacred commitment we make to our Allies -- to defend every inch of NATO territory -- makes us safer too," Biden said in a statement.

NATO allies have been increasingly unnerved by the prospect of a Trump return to the White House in November's US presidential election.

Trump recently said he'd encourage Russia to attack any members not spending enough on defense, and while in office he considered pulling out of the alliance over accusations that other states were not paying their way.

Biden meanwhile hailed NATO's unity over the past two years as the alliance stepped up military support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's "vicious invasion".

With the addition of Finland and Sweden, who both joined in the wake of the Ukraine war, the alliance was now "larger, stronger, and more determined than ever before," he said.

"As our adversaries have plotted to break our remarkable unity, our democracies have stood unwavering," added Biden, 81.

The United States will host NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington in July.

Related Topics

Election Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Washington White House Trump Alliance United States Sweden Finland July November Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

2 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

2 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

2 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

2 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

2 hours ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

2 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

2 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

2 hours ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

2 hours ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

2 hours ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World