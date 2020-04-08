Biden urges Sanders supporters to 'join us'

Democrat Joe Biden urged voters backing his former rival Bernie Sanders to join his campaign Wednesday after the leftist senator withdrew from the primary race, leaving Biden the presumptive nominee

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Democrat Joe Biden urged voters backing his former rival Bernie Sanders to join his campaign Wednesday after the leftist senator withdrew from the Primary race, leaving Biden the presumptive nominee.

"I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country," Biden said in a statement addressed to Sanders and his supporters.

"I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome. You're needed."