Biden Urges Sudan Military Leaders to Release Detained, Restore Democracy - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden is urging the Sudan military leadership to release all persons it detained in the past several days after the coup in the country and restore the democratic institutions of the civilian government, the White House said on Thursday.

"I urge Sudan's military leaders to immediately release all those detained and restore the institutions associated with the transitional government," the White House said in a press release. "The events of recent days are a grave setback, but the United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan and their non-violent struggle to advance the goals of Sudan's revolution."