Biden Urges to End 'Hate-Fueled' Domestic Terrorism After Mass Shooting in Buffalo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden called for every effort to end domestic terrorism following mass shooting in the US city of Buffalo, the White House said in a press release.

Earlier on Saturday, a shooting in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo resulted in 10 people dead and three injured. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crime

"We still need to learn more about the motivation for today's shooting as law enforcement does its work, but we don't need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation. Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America.

Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism," the release read.

Biden also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and praised law enforcement for taking "immediate action to try to protect and save lives."

Mass shooting is an increasingly alarming problem in the United States. On April 11, Biden unveiled further steps to address gun violence, including stopping the proliferation of ghost guns and comprehensive report on gun trafficking.