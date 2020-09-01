UrduPoint.com
Biden Urges Trump To Denounce All Protest-Related Violence Regardless Of Party Affiliation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:20 AM

Biden Urges Trump to Denounce All Protest-Related Violence Regardless of Party Affiliation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a statement called on President Donald Trump to denounce all violence in recent protests regardless of party affiliation.

"I urge the President to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is a right - a necessity - violence is a wrong, period," Biden said in the statement on Monday. "No matter who does it, no matter what political affiliation they have. Period."

Biden added that Trump prefers more violence and is unfit to be the US president.

Earlier on Monday during a press conference, Trump was asked about 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who shot three people, killing two, during a racially-charged protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week.

Trump said Rittenhouse was "violently" attacked and trying to get away, adding that he could have probably been killed.

Rittenhouse has been arrested and charged for killing the two protesters in Kenosha.

Violent protests against racial injustice erupted last week in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the United States after police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an African American man, in the back seven times . The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. Protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson and destruction.

