Biden Urges Trump To Move Quickly, Prioritize Workers In Fight Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden in a speech to trade unions on Tuesday criticized the way US President Donald Trump has handled the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for not moving very quickly and prioritizing workers.

"Coronavirus is not Donald Trump's fault, but he does bear responsibility for our response. His failings, his delays continue. We continue to see it," Biden said via teleconference. "Unfortunately, President Trump is still not moving very quickly... He isn't prioritizing workers."

On Monday, Biden and Trump conduced a rare phone call to discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trump praised the 15-minute-long conversation with his likely political opponent during this year's presidential election as warm and friendly.

"Trump likes to say he is a wartime president. Well, he needs to step up and act like it," Biden said, adding that he offered Trump a ten-point plan to address the COVID-19 crisis.

Biden said he advocates policing the way large corporations spend their share of the government aid, opening up enrollment for Obamacare and issuing an emergency temporary standard that would require employers to ensure their workers are properly protected against COVID-19.

